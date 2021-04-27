Vehicle Fleet Communication Market Competitive Analysis, Business Ideas, Industry Growth, Shares and Trends 2018-2026

Global Vehicle Fleet Communication Market: Introduction

A vehicle fleet communication system is formed by the integration of software, hardware and communication technologies. It provides a platform for fleet operators to efficiently monitor, control and track commercial vehicles so as to reduce the non-value added efforts of operators and improve overall operational efficiency. A vehicle fleet communication system also comprises fuel cards and driver safety systems, in which driver safety systems monitor driver behavior and fuel cards perform the operation of fuel management. Other solutions are employed in vehicle fleet communication systems for driver navigation assistance, tracking or locating vehicles and ensuring that the operators meet the regulatory standard set by their respective governments.

Global Vehicle Fleet Communication Market: Segmentation

The vehicle fleet communication market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, communication technology, vertical and region.

The vehicle fleet communication market has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type as,

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

Aircrafts

Ships

Others

The vehicle fleet communication market has been segmented on the basis of communication technology as,

GNSS (Satellite)

Cellular system

The vehicle fleet communication market has been segmented on the basis of vertical as,

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Retail

Others

Global Vehicle Fleet Communication Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global vehicle fleet communication market identified across the value chain include IBM Corporation, Navico, AT&T Inc., Fleetmatics Group PLC, MiTAC International Corporation, TomTom N.V., I.D. Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telogis, and Freeway Fleet Systems.

Global Vehicle Fleet Communication Market: Regional Outlook

The vehicle fleet communication market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the vehicle fleet communication market, due to the high adoption of advanced technological products and rules and regulations implemented by the government in the region. The demand for vehicle fleet communication is anticipated to grow significantly in Europe and APEJ, owing to the increasing sales of fleet vehicles in these regions. Also, Latin America and Middle East & Africa vehicle fleet communication markets exhibit high potential for growth in the near future, due to the rise in GDP, urbanization and adoption of telematics in these regions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

