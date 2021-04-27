Propylene Carbonate Market Size, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2026

Propylene Carbonate Market: Introduction

Propylene Carbonate is a transparent organic chemical compound made by reacting propylene with carbon dioxide. Propylene Carbonate is a propylene glycol derived from carbonate ester, known as a VOC-exempt solvent aprotic and polar solvent. Along with high boiling and flash points and a mild ether-like odor, propylene carbonate is also non-corrosive. Being listed in the EPA Safer Chemicals Ingredients List in the Solvents category, propylene carbonate is used in a number of end uses including paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pharmaceuticals, Li-ion batteries, personal care and cleaners amongst others. Though not all companies offer the pharmaceutical grade propylene carbonate, majority of the market offers the battery and industrial grades of propylene carbonate for use in the above mentioned application areas.

Propylene Carbonate Market: Segmentation

The global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented on the basis of grade, end-use industry and region.

Based on the application, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented as:

Solvent

Electrolyte

Additive & Chemical intermediate

Others

Based on the end use, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented as:

Li-ion batteries

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Foundry

Polyurethanes

Others

Based on region, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The application of Propylene Carbonate in Lithium-ion batteries (as an electrolyte) and paints & coatings & cleaning applications is estimated to account for over 50% of the market over the forecast period owing to its versatility and wide scale applications.

Propylene Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global Propylene Carbonate market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, North America and Europe is estimated to account for more than 35% of global propylene carbonate consumption with major producers having their propylene carbonate manufacturing facilities in the regions. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan on the back of China and other emerging economies is anticipated to witness a medium to high growth in the global Propylene Carbonate market during the long-term forecast. Moreover, North America followed by Europe are projected to showcase moderate growth in the global Propylene Carbonate market with Japan following a trend similar to these regions. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for a mere single digit market share in terms of propylene carbonate demand.

Propylene Carbonate Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global Propylene Carbonate market are BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company and Huntsman Corporation are major market contenders serving the global markets with manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe. The Propylene Carbonate market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Propylene Carbonate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Propylene Carbonate market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Propylene Carbonate Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

