New Report of Composite Railroad Tie Market with Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Business Trends and Forecast to 2028

Introduction

A railroad tie is rectangular block of support used in the railways for rail tracks. Railroad ties are beneficial in transferring the load to the rail track ballast while holding the tracks intact. Composite railroad tie is an emerging product technology in the market that is largely dominated by wood and concrete materials. Composite railroad tie has proven to outperform traditional tie materials due to its properties such as resistant to several weather conditions and anti-corrosive. A composite railroad tie does not crumble or decompose over time. Composite railroad tie is also moisture-resistant and immune towards infestation by insects. Composite railroad tie is produced from recycled materials such as plastic and rubber, which makes it environment-friendly. Composite railroad tie manufacturers claim that product has a longer life as compared to its wood counterpart, and requires no trained personnel or special tools for installation.

Composite Railroad Tie Market: Segmentation

The composite railroad tie market can be segmented on the basis of material type and rail track.

On the basis of material type, the composite railroad tie market can be segmented into:

Thermoset Plastics

Thermoplastics

Mixed Plastics

On the basis of rail track, the composite railroad tie market can be segmented into:

Passenger Rail

Freight Transport

Others

Composite Railroad Tie Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, countries in Europe have a much denser railway network in the world, and hence, the composite railroad tie market is expected to experience a significant growth in this region. With more number of major players based in North America, the North American composite railroad tie market is expected to grow at a healthy rate. Asia Pacific and China composite railroad tie markets are anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to the high population and developing rail tracks. With advanced railway technologies, Japan is expected to be one of the key countries in the composite railroad tie market.

Some of the market participants in the global composite railroad tie market identified across the value chain include AXION STRUCTURAL INNOVATIONS LLC, American TieTek LLC, Atlas Trading International LLC, Lankhorst Mouldings, Greenrail Group, eWood Solutions, Sicut Enterprises Limited, Bios Commercial Wood, IntegriCo Composites, and Leonhard Moll Betonwerke GmbH & Co KG.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, rail track, and material type.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

