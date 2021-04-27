Image recognition Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

The advent of cloud media services and increase in number of mobile devices is fueling market growth to a significant extent. Deployment and preference for cloud-based services has increased to a significant extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The major benefits of cloud as a platform in the market are its easy scalability and ease of sharing already collected images and data between all devices. The software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to a sudden and rapid increase in adoption of image recognition software in computer graphics, medical imaging, and photo editing, among others.
The report analyzes the Image recognition market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Image recognition market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Image recognition business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Image recognition market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Image recognition market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global Image recognition market are IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, Honeywell, Toshiba, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, NEC Corporation, Catchoom, and Slyce.
Emergen Research has segmented the global image recognition market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, technique, industry vertical, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Security and Surveillance
- Scanning and Imaging
- Augmented Reality
- Image Search
- Marketing and Advertising
- Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- On-premises
- Cloud
- Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Object Recognition
- QR/ Barcode Recognition
- Pattern Recognition
- Facial Recognition
- Optical Character Recognition
- Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Retail & E-commerce
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Automobile & Transportation
- Government
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Report:
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the Image recognition market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment
- Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives
- Growth prospects of the Image recognition market for the forecast period of 2020-2027
- Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights
- Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Image recognition Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
