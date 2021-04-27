Natural Sweeteners Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

Increasing need for alternatives that are natural and have low-calorific value to sweeten dairy products, which would decrease the sugar content while maintaining the body, texture, and mouthfeel, is expected to continue to drive adoption of stevia among dairy product manufacturing companies. High heat resistance of stevia makes it a suitable option for dairy products since it maintains its stability when subjected to heat or during baking and preparation. Food & beverages segment accounted for largest revenue share of 2020. Food and beverage manufacturers are investing in development of superior quality natural sweeteners, which is expected to drive growth of the natural sweeteners market during the forecast period.
The report analyzes the Natural Sweeteners market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Natural Sweeteners market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Natural Sweeteners business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Natural Sweeteners market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Natural Sweeteners market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global Natural Sweeteners market are DuPont, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Inc., Roquette Frères, Foodchem International Corporation, Evolva Holding SA, Purecircle, and Madhava, Ltd.
Emergen Research has segmented the global natural sweeteners market on the basis of application, type, and region:
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Food & Beverages (Confectionery Products, Fruit Juices, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Carbonated Drinks)
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Sorbitol
- Erythritol
- Stevia
- Xylitol
- Sweet proteins
- Mannitol
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Report:
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the Natural Sweeteners market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment
- Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives
- Growth prospects of the Natural Sweeteners market for the forecast period of 2020-2027
- Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights
- Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments
