Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Size to Reach USD 7.13 Billion by 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 19.8% | Emergen Research

Technological advancements in nanosatellite and microsatellite are expected to further result in more advanced systems going ahead. Small size and mass, and easy and cost-effective launch and deployment, and high success rate are some key factors driving market growth. Increasing adoption of IoT-based device platforms for monitoring earth, mapping, and navigation is another factor boosting market growth. North America accounted for maximum revenue share in 2020 and expected to continue to account for majority revenue share over the forecasted period. This can be attributed to rapidly growing communication channels and rising data volumes driven by increasing number companies and sectors going digital.

The report analyzes the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market are Planet Labs, Innovative Solutions in Space, Space Quest, D-Orbit, Deep Blue Globe, DHV Technology, Berlin Space Technology, ADASPACE, Adaptive Lunch Solution, and Alén Space.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market based on component, application, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Solar Panel Onboard Computers Power System Antennas Sensors and Actuators Thermal Control System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Communication Earth Monitoring Scientific Research Biological Research Mapping and Navigation Academic Training

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Defense Government Commercial Civil Broadcasting



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

