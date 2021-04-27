Tactical Data Link Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2020-2028

Development of autonomous weapons and crewless vehicles is expected to boost revenue growth throughout forecast period. These weapons can capture and exchange information as they are equipped with smart cameras and data links. Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing application of tactical data link in the defense sector and presence of numerous key players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report analyzes the Tactical Data Link market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Tactical Data Link market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Tactical Data Link business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Tactical Data Link market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Tactical Data Link market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Tactical Data Link market are L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global tactical data link market based on platform, application, component, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Air-based Sea-based Land-based Weapon-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Command & Control Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR) Electronic Warfare Radio Communication

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Software Hardware



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Tactical Data Link market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Tactical Data Link market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

