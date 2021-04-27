Feldspar Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

The global feldspar market size is expected to reach USD 1.10 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Use of ceramics continues to remain relatively high in the construction and housing sectors. Rapid urbanization and increasing construction projects – commercial as well as residential – is driving demand for ceramic tiles and sanitary ware and glassware products for deployment in offices and homes and apartments. The plagioclase feldspar segment is expected to register a moderate revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing demand for glass and ceramics products.

The report analyzes the Feldspar market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Feldspar market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Feldspar business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Feldspar market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Feldspar market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Feldspar market are I-Minerals Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, Micronized South Africa Limited, Imerys, EczacÄ±baÅŸÄ± Holding A.Åž., Adolf Gottfried Tonwerke GmbH, LB MINERALS, Ltd., Sibelco, QUARTZ Corp., and Sun Minerals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global feldspar market based on type of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) Plagioclase Feldspar K-Feldspar

Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) Online Offline

End-use Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2018–2028) Glass Industry Ceramics Industry Fillers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Feldspar market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Feldspar market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Feldspar Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

