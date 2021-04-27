Fluid Transfer System Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2028

Fluid transfer systems also offer corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, and weight reduction, which are some key factors driving adoption of these products, particularly in the oil industry, which uses fluid transfer systems to move oil from offshore drilling rigs into oil tankers and ships and to refineries for processing. Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) is a cost-effective fuel-efficient technology used to reduce emissions from diesel engines. All heavy-duty diesel truck engines manufactured after 1 January 2020 are required to meet the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emission standard. The standard is very stringent, and aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) to near-zero levels. SCR can reduce nitrogen oxide emissions up to 90% while reducing hydrocarbon (HC) and carbon monoxide emissions by 50–90% and particulate matter (PM) emissions by 30–50%.

The report analyzes the Fluid Transfer System market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Fluid Transfer System market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Fluid Transfer System business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Fluid Transfer System market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Fluid Transfer System market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Fluid Transfer System market are Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fluid transfer system market on the basis of equipment type, type, application, material, and region:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) AC lines Air suspension lines SCR lines Brake lines DPF lines Fuel lines Turbo coolant lines Transmission oil cooling lines

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hoses Tubing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Automotive Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Mild Hybrid Vehicles Aerospace Manufacturing Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Aluminum Stainless Steel Rubber Nylon Steel Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Fluid Transfer System market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Fluid Transfer System market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

