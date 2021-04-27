Collagen Peptides Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

The psychological and nutritional properties of collagen peptides offer several health benefits such as minimizing muscle soreness after intense exercise, improving joint health, aiding in muscle growth, providing energy during workouts, and strengthening skin by helping the body produce more collagen and hyaluronic acid, and preventing bone loss. In April 2020, GELITA AG launched new product – VERISOL GELITA – which contains bioactive collagen peptides, which is an essential component for supporting healthy skin. VERISOL is scientifically proven to have positive results on overall skin conditions.

The report analyzes the Collagen Peptides market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Collagen Peptides market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Collagen Peptides business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Collagen Peptides market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Collagen Peptides market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Collagen Peptides market are Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Amicogen Inc., Ewald-Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Weishardt, and Vital Proteins.

Emergen Research has segmented the collagen peptides market based on source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Bovine Porcine Marine & Poultry

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Dry Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Nutritional Products Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Products



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Collagen Peptides market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Collagen Peptides market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

