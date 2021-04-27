Threat Intelligence Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

Organizations across the globe are focusing on the integration of threat intelligence with cybersecurity infrastructure to enhance their cybersecurity levels. Live feeds and warnings provided by threat intelligence about ongoing security incidents, new technologies, and active threats allow security teams to take instant actions to mitigate or prevent potential threats more efficiently. Among the mode of deployment segments, cloud-based segment revenue is expected to register a comparatively faster growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based adoption and deployment continues to remain high among small and medium-sized enterprises, owing to the cost-effectiveness of this mode. Cloud-based deployment saves significant capital expenses by reducing expenditure on infrastructure, equipment, and software. In addition, cloud-based deployment provides enhanced scalability to enterprises.
The report analyzes the Threat Intelligence market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Threat Intelligence market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Threat Intelligence business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Threat Intelligence market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Threat Intelligence market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global Threat Intelligence market are McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global threat intelligence market on the basis of mode of deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:
- Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Security Information and Event Management
- Security and Vulnerability Management
- Security Analytics
- Incident Response
- Risk & Compliance
- Others
- Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Information Technology
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Report:
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the Threat Intelligence market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment
- Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives
- Growth prospects of the Threat Intelligence market for the forecast period of 2020-2027
- Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights
- Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Threat Intelligence Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/threat-intelligence-market
