Threat Intelligence Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

Organizations across the globe are focusing on the integration of threat intelligence with cybersecurity infrastructure to enhance their cybersecurity levels. Live feeds and warnings provided by threat intelligence about ongoing security incidents, new technologies, and active threats allow security teams to take instant actions to mitigate or prevent potential threats more efficiently. Among the mode of deployment segments, cloud-based segment revenue is expected to register a comparatively faster growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based adoption and deployment continues to remain high among small and medium-sized enterprises, owing to the cost-effectiveness of this mode. Cloud-based deployment saves significant capital expenses by reducing expenditure on infrastructure, equipment, and software. In addition, cloud-based deployment provides enhanced scalability to enterprises.

The report analyzes the Threat Intelligence market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Threat Intelligence market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Threat Intelligence business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Threat Intelligence market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Threat Intelligence market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Threat Intelligence market are McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global threat intelligence market on the basis of mode of deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Security Information and Event Management Security and Vulnerability Management Security Analytics Incident Response Risk & Compliance Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Information Technology BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Threat Intelligence market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Threat Intelligence market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

