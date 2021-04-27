Silicon Wafer Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Rise in demand for miniaturized electronic devices and products is also contributing significantly to growth of the market. Significant increase in adoption of LED lights and related systems globally is another factor propelling market growth. Setting up of new production facilities and expansion of existing ones is a trend observed in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and end user of consumer electronics, is a key contributor to revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market. Increasing foreign investments in the electronics sector in India is driving growth of the market in the region.

The report analyzes the Silicon Wafer market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Silicon Wafer market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Silicon Wafer business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Silicon Wafer market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Silicon Wafer market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Silicon Wafer market are EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE plc., and ON Semiconductor.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global silicon wafer market based on diameter, type, application, and region.

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) 100mm to 150mm 200mm 300mm 450mm and above

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Epitaxial Wafers Polished wafers SOI wafers Diffused wafers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Consumer Electronics MEMS RF Electronics Automotive Photonics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Silicon Wafer market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Silicon Wafer market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

