Eubiotics Market Revenue, Demand, Share, Size | Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2020

The poultry segment is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing meat and egg consumption globally. Major factors driving revenue growth of this growth are increasing global population and rising demand for high quality meat. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a comparatively faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to industrialization of livestock, growing population, and rising demand for meat in countries such as Japan, India, and China. In addition, development of various alternatives to traditional antibiotic growth promoter to enhance immune system of livestock in countries in the region is expected to support market growth going ahead.

The report analyzes the Eubiotics market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Eubiotics market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Eubiotics business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Eubiotics market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Eubiotics market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Eubiotics market are BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.

Emergen Research has segmented the eubiotics market on the basis of product, form, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Probiotics Prebiotics Organic Acids Essential Oils Exogenous Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Solid Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Gut Health Immunity Yield Production

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Poultry Swine Ruminant Aquaculture



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



