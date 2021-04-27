Contact Lenses Market Forecast, Top Companies, Size, Share and Trend | Global Contact Lenses Industry Research Report

Sportspersons with vision-related issues in current times prefer using contact lenses during sports activities due to better convenience and safety as compared to eyeglasses or externally worn eyewear. A sizable ratio of younger individuals experience sight difficulties such as nearsightedness and farsightedness or astigmatism, which can be prevented by using prescribed corrective lenses. Corrective lenses segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to major prevalence of eye disorders and rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising prevalence of a rage of vision- and sight-related issues.

The report analyzes the Contact Lenses market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Contact Lenses market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Contact Lenses business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Contact Lenses market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Contact Lenses market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Contact Lenses market are Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global contact lenses market based on usage, design, material, application, marketing channel, and region:

Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Daily Wear Disposable Reusable Extended Wear Traditional lenses

Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Monovision Spherical Toric Multifocal

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hybrid Silicone Hydrogel Rigid Gas Permeable PMMA

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Therapeutic Lifestyle-Oriented Prosthetic Cosmetic Corrective

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Online Offline Retail Stores Brand Showrooms



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



