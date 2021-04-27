Near-Infrared Imaging Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

The global near-infrared imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1,535.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases. Among the product type segments, the devices segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Devices such as near-infrared fluorescence imaging find application in lesion detection and imaging-guided surgery. Near-infrared fluorescence imaging devices provide enhanced spatial resolution and provides a better optical view of internal structures owing to its ability to reach a significant tissue depth.

The report analyzes the Near-Infrared Imaging market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Near-Infrared Imaging market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Near-Infrared Imaging business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Near-Infrared Imaging market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Near-Infrared Imaging market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Near-Infrared Imaging market are Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Quest Medical Imaging BV, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Medtronic PLC, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, LI-COR Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Leica Microsystems.

Emergen Research has segmented the global near-infrared imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Devices Reagents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Cancer Surgeries Cardiovascular Surgeries Gastrointestinal Surgeries Reconstructive Surgeries Preclinical Imaging Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Hospitals Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Near-Infrared Imaging market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Near-Infrared Imaging market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

