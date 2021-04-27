In-Memory Computing Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028

The global in-memory computing market size reached USD 11.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global in-memory computing market revenue is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period due to rising demand for faster processing and analytics on big data. In terms of revenue share, the in-memory database segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of in-memory database solutions to improve performance and scalability and develop real-time applications.
The report analyzes the In-Memory Computing market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the In-Memory Computing market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the In-Memory Computing business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the In-Memory Computing market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of In-Memory Computing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/581
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global In-Memory Computing market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global In-Memory Computing market are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Intel Corporation, MongoDB Inc., Giga Spaces Technologies Inc., Grid Gain Systems, and Teradata Corporation.
Emergen Research has segmented the global in-memory computing market on the basis of deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region:
- Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- On-premises
- Cloud
- Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- In-Memory Database
- Data Stream Processing
- In-Memory Data Grid
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- GIS Processing
- Predictive Analytics
- Sales & Marketing
- Sentiment Analysis
- Supply Chain Management
- Risk Management & Fraud Detection
- Others
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Government
- IT and telecom
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Transportation & Logistics
- Energy and Utilities
- Retail & E-commerce
- Others
Request Free Sample Link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/581
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Key Features of the Report:
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the In-Memory Computing market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment
- Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives
- Growth prospects of the In-Memory Computing market for the forecast period of 2020-2027
- Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights
- Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. In-Memory Computing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-memory-computing-market
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.https://bisouv.com/