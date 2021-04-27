In-Memory Computing Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028

The global in-memory computing market size reached USD 11.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global in-memory computing market revenue is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period due to rising demand for faster processing and analytics on big data. In terms of revenue share, the in-memory database segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of in-memory database solutions to improve performance and scalability and develop real-time applications.

The report analyzes the In-Memory Computing market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the In-Memory Computing market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the In-Memory Computing business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the In-Memory Computing market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of In-Memory Computing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/581

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global In-Memory Computing market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global In-Memory Computing market are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Intel Corporation, MongoDB Inc., Giga Spaces Technologies Inc., Grid Gain Systems, and Teradata Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-memory computing market on the basis of deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) In-Memory Database Data Stream Processing In-Memory Data Grid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) GIS Processing Predictive Analytics Sales & Marketing Sentiment Analysis Supply Chain Management Risk Management & Fraud Detection Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Government IT and telecom Healthcare BFSI Transportation & Logistics Energy and Utilities Retail & E-commerce Others



Request Free Sample Link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/581

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the In-Memory Computing market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the In-Memory Computing market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. In-Memory Computing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-memory-computing-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.