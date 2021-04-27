Impact Modifiers Market Size by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

The global impact modifiers market size is expected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of the global impact modifiers market can be attributed to surging demand for engineering plastics such as polycarbonates from the automotive industry. Among the product type segments, the acrylic segment contributed largest revenue share in 2020. Acrylic impact modifiers increase the impact resistance of a plastic product, along with improving product surface gloss and weatherability. Acrylic impact modifiers are particularly ideal for outdoor products and find extensive usage in PVC sheets, pipes, boards, and pipe fittings.

The report analyzes the Impact Modifiers market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Impact Modifiers market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Impact Modifiers business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Impact Modifiers market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Impact Modifiers market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Impact Modifiers market are Arkema SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global impact modifiers market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Acrylic Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS) Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE) Glass Fiber Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyamide Polyesters Engineering Plastics Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Packaging Consumer Goods Building & Construction Automotive Pharmaceutical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Impact Modifiers market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Impact Modifiers market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

