Telepresence Robot Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

The global telepresence robot market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the telepresence robot market can be attributed to increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote applications, including consultations with doctors, healthcare professionals, and patients. Mobile telepresence robots can be steered remotely and from distant locations. Mobile telepresence robots were primarily deployed to promote social interaction between individuals and are garnering rapid traction in application areas including health care environments, office environments, and for geriatric care. Also, mobile telepresence robots are witnessing increasing demand attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of mobile robotics.

The report analyzes the Telepresence Robot market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Telepresence Robot market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Telepresence Robot business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Telepresence Robot market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Telepresence Robot market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Telepresence Robot market are Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.

Emergen Research has segmented the global telepresence robot market on the basis of component, product type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Display Camera Speaker Control System & Sensors Power Source Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Mobile Stationary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Healthcare Education Homecare Enterprise Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



