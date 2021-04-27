Adaptive Learning Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of adaptive learning software in educational institutions is a key factor expected to drive global adaptive learning market revenue growth during the forecast period. In terms of revenue share, the platform segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of adaptive learning platforms by educational institutions to offer personalized learning and improve learning outcomes.

The report analyzes the Adaptive Learning market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Adaptive Learning market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Adaptive Learning business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Adaptive Learning market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Adaptive Learning market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Adaptive Learning market are Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit

Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive learning market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Platform

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Enterprise Academic



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Adaptive Learning market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Adaptive Learning market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

