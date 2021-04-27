Electrophoresis Market Supply Chain Anaysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2028

The global electrophoresis market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR of 5.8%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, and increasing investment in research on proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis techniques are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Electrophoresis reagents segment is expected to register a 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation is a key factor driving revenue growth in this segment.

The report analyzes the Electrophoresis market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Electrophoresis market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Electrophoresis business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Electrophoresis market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Electrophoresis market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Electrophoresis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sebia Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophoresis market based on product, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Electrophoresis Reagents Protein Electrophoresis Reagents Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents Electrophoresis Systems Electrophoresis Software Gel Documentation Systems

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Research Quality Control & Process Validation Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Academic & Research Institutes Hospitals Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



