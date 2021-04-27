Luxury Eyewear Market to Witness CAGR of 3% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2027

The global luxury eyewear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% and is estimated to reach a value pool of over US$ 50 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). Despite continued threats of trade war and economic uncertainty, the overall outlook for the luxury eyewear market remains optimistic. Over the past decade, the aspirations of luxury businesses’ have shifted exponentially and continue to be influenced by changing market frontiers. A retreat of the middle class, sustainable living, change in lifestyle patterns and trend setting experiences are aiding the growth of the global luxury eyewear market.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4478

A palpable increase in the number of High-Net-Worth Individual (HNWI) demographics, together with sophisticated living standards, is set to fuel the luxury eyewear market for the foreseeable future. However, in terms of entry price and distribution, luxury eyewear is no longer seen as a way of making ambitious luxury brands more accessible. Millennial consumers are extremely aspirational in terms of overall shopping experience, luxury in particular.

Key Takeaways of Luxury Eyewear Market Study

Eyeglasses, presently leads the product type segment with a share of over 60%. The excitable jump in branded eyeglasses sales as consumers become increasingly conscious about brands and fashion is attributing to such growth

Europe is presently the most lucrative region for the global luxury eyewear market with a market share close to 1/3 rd in global market

in global market In European countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy, the demand for luxury eyewear among potential customers is growing

APAC is expected to gain a strong incremental growth rate of over 5.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing marketing campaigns, new product releases and rapid economic development is contributing to growth in the region

Threats from counterfeit products are narrowing the prospects for luxury eyewear, especially in developing regions

“The past decade has witnessed significant change in the high-end luxury eyewear market due to the launch of luxury retail concepts. Moreover, the implementation of Omni-channel retailing is significantly impacting the luxury eyewear market” says the Fact.MR analyst

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4478

Competitors Leveraging on Product Development to Attract Customers

The global luxury eyewear market is consolidated in nature with a few fashion giants such as Luxottica Group S.p.A., Safilo Group S.p.A. and LVMH Moët Hennessy holding top shares. Manufacturers and designers of luxury eyewear are developing eyeglasses and sunglasses in new styles, shapes, sizes, colors and structural orientation. Getting a large customer base has been the prime effort of these companies which is an uphill battle for many in the luxury eyewear industry. With the luxury eyewear industry being saturated and consumer spending turning to experiences instead of high-priced goods, the biggest competitors are putting greater emphasis on the marketing of their products.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for luxury eyewear, with historical data on demand (2013-2018) and expected projections for the period 2019-2027. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for luxury eyewear based on product type (eyeglasses and sunglasses), glass type (standard, U.V. protected), demographics (men, women, and kids), price range (US$ 100-300, US$ 300-500, US$ 500-700, US$ 700-900, and More than US$ 900), distribution channel (E-commerce, company outlets / franchises, multi brand stores, hospitals & clinics, and others) across several major regions.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask an Analyst Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4478

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates