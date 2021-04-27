Laboratory Centrifuges Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Accessories segment is expected to register a 3.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to need for repeated purchase of tubes, buckets, and bottles.

The report analyzes the Laboratory Centrifuges market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Laboratory Centrifuges market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Laboratory Centrifuges business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Laboratory Centrifuges market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Laboratory Centrifuges market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries.

Key players operating in the global Laboratory Centrifuges market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, and Sartorius.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory centrifuges market based on product, model, usage, rotor design, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Equipment Multipurpose Centrifuges Ultracentrifuges Micro centrifuges Mini centrifuges Other Accessories Rotors Tubes Centrifuge Bottles Buckets Plates Others Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Benchtop Centrifuges Floor-standing Centrifuges Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) General Purpose Centrifuges Preclinical Centrifuges Clinical Centrifuges Rotor Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Fixed-angle Rotors Vertical Rotors Swinging-bucket Rotors Others Application Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Diagnostics Cellomics Genomics Microbiology Blood Component Separation Proteomics Others End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Academic & Research Institutions Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Laboratory Centrifuges market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Laboratory Centrifuges market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

