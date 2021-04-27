2D Chromatography Market Size to Reach USD 60 Million by 2028; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.3% | Emergen Research

The global 2D chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 60 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global 2D chromatography market revenue growth is significantly driven by rising research and development activities by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, rapid development in petroleum industry, and increasing applications of 2D chromatography techniques. 2D gas chromatography segment revenue is expected to register a 6.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid developments in the oil industry, increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution, and rising food safety concerns.

The report analyzes the 2D Chromatography market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2D Chromatography market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the 2D Chromatography business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the 2D Chromatography market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global 2D Chromatography market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global 2D Chromatography market are Agilent Technologies, LECO, Waters, Shimadzu, Restek, SepSolve Analytical, Merck, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 2D chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) 2D Gas Chromatography 2D Liquid Chromatography

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Life Science Research Food and Beverage Testing Environmental Analysis Petrochemical and Natural Gas Analysis

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Cancer Research Laboratories Agriculture and Food Industries Specialty Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



