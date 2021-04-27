RNA Transcriptomics Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2028

The global RNA transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of RNA sequencing in drug discovery, rising investment in pharmaceutical research by governments and various private investors, and increasing demand for customized medicines. Growing need to analyze a large number of genes to better understand gene-to-drug interactions is expected to increase the application of transcriptomic technologies in drug development and discovery applications.

The report analyzes the RNA Transcriptomics market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the RNA Transcriptomics market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the RNA Transcriptomics business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the RNA Transcriptomics market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global RNA Transcriptomics market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global RNA Transcriptomics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., GenXPro GmbH, Fluidigm Corporation, CD Genomics, Sequentia Biotech SL, and Acobiom.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global RNA transcriptomics market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Reagents Instruments Software Service

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Microarrays Polymerase Chain Reaction RNA Sequencing RNA Interference

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Clinical Diagnostics Toxicogenomics Drug Discovery Comparative Transcriptomics End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospitals Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the RNA Transcriptomics market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the RNA Transcriptomics market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. RNA Transcriptomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

