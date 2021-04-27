Sensitive Data Discovery Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2028

The global sensitive data discovery market size is expected to reach USD 15.75 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as rising adoption of cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions and rising awareness regarding data security in various sectors such as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others. Sensitive data discovery solution offers various benefits such as automatic data classification depending on the context, regulatory compliance and risk management, complete data visibility, identification, tracking, classification of sensitive data, and others.

The report analyzes the Sensitive Data Discovery market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sensitive Data Discovery market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Sensitive Data Discovery business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Sensitive Data Discovery market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Sensitive Data Discovery market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Sensitive Data Discovery market are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Inc., Google, SolarWinds, Micro Focus, PKWARE, Inc., and Thales.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sensitive data discovery market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solution Service Managed Services Professional Services Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028) On-premises Cloud Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028) Security and Risk Management, Compliance Management Asset Management Others End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) BFSI Government Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail Manufacturing Telecommunications and IT Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Sensitive Data Discovery market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Sensitive Data Discovery market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

