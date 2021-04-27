Cyber Security Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals. Some sectors are more attractive for cyber criminals and they collect medical and financial data, but all sectors are vulnerable and can be targeted for corporate espionage, customer data, and customer attacks. Attacks on cyber security can result in identity theft, extortion attempts, and loss of important and sensitive data, which is driving demand for more effective cyber security solutions.

The report analyzes the Cyber Security market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cyber Security market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Cyber Security business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Cyber Security market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Cyber Security market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Cyber Security market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cyber security market on the basis of component, solution, services, security type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hardware Software

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Threat Intelligence Identity and Access Management Security and Vulnerability Management Risk and Compliance Management Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics) Encryption Data Loss Prevention Network DLP Storage/ Data Center DLP Endpoint DLP Unified Threat Management Firewall Antivirus/ Antimalware Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems Network-based Host-based Wireless Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Service Web Filtering Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Professional Services Design and Integration Risk and Threat Assessment Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Security Services

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Application Security Network Security Cloud Security Endpoint Security Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Government and Defense Healthcare BFSI Energy and Utilities Manufacturing IT and Telecom Retail Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Cyber Security market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Cyber Security market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

