Cyber Security Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals. Some sectors are more attractive for cyber criminals and they collect medical and financial data, but all sectors are vulnerable and can be targeted for corporate espionage, customer data, and customer attacks. Attacks on cyber security can result in identity theft, extortion attempts, and loss of important and sensitive data, which is driving demand for more effective cyber security solutions.
The report analyzes the Cyber Security market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cyber Security market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Cyber Security business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Cyber Security market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Cyber Security market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global Cyber Security market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.
Emergen Research has segmented the global cyber security market on the basis of component, solution, services, security type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Hardware
- Software
- Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Threat Intelligence
- Identity and Access Management
- Security and Vulnerability Management
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics)
- Encryption
- Data Loss Prevention
- Network DLP
- Storage/ Data Center DLP
- Endpoint DLP
- Unified Threat Management
- Firewall
- Antivirus/ Antimalware
- Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems
- Network-based
- Host-based
- Wireless
- Disaster Recovery
- Distributed Denial of Service
- Web Filtering
- Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)
- Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Professional Services
- Design and Integration
- Risk and Threat Assessment
- Consulting
- Training and Education
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Security Services
- Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Application Security
- Network Security
- Cloud Security
- Endpoint Security
- Others
- Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Cloud
- On-Premises
- Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Energy and Utilities
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecom
- Retail
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Report:
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the Cyber Security market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment
- Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives
- Growth prospects of the Cyber Security market for the forecast period of 2020-2027
- Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights
- Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Cyber Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
