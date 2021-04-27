Head-up Display Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

The global head-up display (HUD) market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing number of vehicles on the road, rising disposable income and spending capacity, rising focus on driver and passenger safety, and growing novelty of advanced driver assist technologies and solutions in the market. AR-based HUD enables vehicles to communicate more information than a traditional dashboard. For example, AR can help indicate how the vehicle interprets the surroundings, senses danger, communicates with other technologies, plans routes, and triggers Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The report analyzes the Head-up Display market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Head-up Display market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Head-up Display business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Head-up Display market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Head-up Display market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Head-up Display market are Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Yazaki, Visteon Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global head-up display market on the basis of type, component, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Conventional HUD AR-based HUD Windshield-based HUD Combined-based HUD

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Software Video Generator Projector/Projection Unit Digital Light Processing Projector Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projector Laser Beam Steering Projector Display Unit Liquid Crystal Display Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Nematics LCoS Display Ferroelectric LCoS Display Others Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cathode Ray Tube Optical Waveguide Light-Emitting Diode Micro Electromechanical System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Automotive Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle Aviation Civil Aviation (Civil Aircraft, Civil Helicopter) Military Aviation (Aircraft, Helicopter) Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



