Text-to-Speech Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

The global text-to-speech market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Text to speech technology market is witnessing increasing revenue growth owing to growing traction of the software globally. In January 2021, Facebook launched an updated feature of Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which offers details regarding an image or photograph in audio or voice for benefit of blind and visually impaired users. The tool uses computer vision technology to automatically create descriptions.

The report analyzes the Text-to-Speech market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Text-to-Speech market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Text-to-Speech business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Text-to-Speech market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Text-to-Speech Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/539

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Text-to-Speech market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Text-to-Speech market are IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Software Services Software-as-a-Service Support, Implementation & Consulting Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) On-premise Cloud-based Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Neural and Custom Voice Non-Neural Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Automotive & Transportation Consumer BFSI Healthcare Education Retail Travel and Hospitality Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader) Enterprises Others (Government and Legal)



Request Free Sample Link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/539

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Text-to-Speech market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Text-to-Speech market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Text-to-Speech Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/text-to-speech-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.