Text-to-Speech Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

The global text-to-speech market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Text to speech technology market is witnessing increasing revenue growth owing to growing traction of the software globally. In January 2021, Facebook launched an updated feature of Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which offers details regarding an image or photograph in audio or voice for benefit of blind and visually impaired users. The tool uses computer vision technology to automatically create descriptions.
The report analyzes the Text-to-Speech market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Text-to-Speech market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Text-to-Speech business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Text-to-Speech market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Text-to-Speech Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/539
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Text-to-Speech market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global Text-to-Speech market are IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.
Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:
- Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Software
- Services
- Software-as-a-Service
- Support, Implementation & Consulting
- Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Neural and Custom Voice
- Non-Neural
- Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Automotive & Transportation
- Consumer
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail
- Travel and Hospitality
- Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)
- Enterprises
- Others (Government and Legal)
Request Free Sample Link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/539
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Key Features of the Report:
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the Text-to-Speech market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment
- Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives
- Growth prospects of the Text-to-Speech market for the forecast period of 2020-2027
- Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights
- Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Text-to-Speech Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/text-to-speech-market
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.https://bisouv.com/