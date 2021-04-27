Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2028

The global flow imaging microscopy market size is expected to reach USD 56 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global flow imaging microscopy market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing application of nanotechnology in various end-use industries, rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and growing focus on product quality improvement. Large biomolecule segment is expected to register a 7.5% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising focus on biologics-based formulation development, regulation to examine subvisible particles in biologics for maintaining safety and increase quality of drugs.

The report analyzes the Flow Imaging Microscopy market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Flow Imaging Microscopy market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Flow Imaging Microscopy business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Flow Imaging Microscopy market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Flow Imaging Microscopy market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Flow Imaging Microscopy market are Bio-Techne, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Microtrac MRB, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, Fritsch, Haver & Boecker, Spectris Plc., HORIBA Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global flow imaging microscopy market based on sample type, sample dispersion, end-use, and region:

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Large Biomolecule Small Biomolecules Liquid & Viscous Samples Microfibers and Nano Fibers Others

Sample Dispersion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wet Dispersion Dry Dispersion

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Biotechnology Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Water Testing Laboratories Food & Beverage Companies Research & Academia Metal Manufacturing Chemical & Petrochemical Industries



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



