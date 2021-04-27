High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2028: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

HPLC process is basically used in various end-use industries such as food, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and more. In the pharmaceutical industry, HPLC is used at every phase of the drug discovery and drug development process. Consumables segment is expected to register a 4.8% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing acceptance of HPLC in drug approval are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The report analyzes the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market are Waters Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hitachi, and Showa Denko k.k.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance liquid chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Instruments Systems Detectors Pumps Others Accessories Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Clinical Research Forensic Diagnostics Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Pharma and Bio-pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic Institutions Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



