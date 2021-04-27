Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028

The global oncolytic virus therapy market size is expected to reach USD 866.1 Million at a steady CAGR of 23.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of oncolytic virus therapy market can be attributed to rising cancer incidence globally. In October 2020, Oncolytics Biotech made announced the signing of a partnership agreement with AIO and Roche to commence a Phase ½ trial(GOBLET) for gastrointestinal cancer. The trial would examine the use of pelareorep with anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor by Roche in cancer patients.

The report analyzes the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Oncolytic Virus Therapy business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Oncolytic Virus Therapy market are Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., CG Oncology Inc., ORYX GmbH & Co. KG, VCNBiosciences, DNAtrix, Targovax, and SillaJen Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oncolytic virus therapy market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Monoclonal Antibodies Checkpoint Inhibitors Cancer Vaccines Immunomodulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Melanoma Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Hospitals Clinics Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

