Sports Technology Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2028

The global sports technology market size is expected to reach USD 40.22 Billion by 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of new technologies in the sports industry such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud services, wearables, and drones. In June 2019, IBM & FOX Sports teamed up to transform the production of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France event. This helped to transform the production of the event by infusing Artificial Intelligence analysis and live streaming during the game.
The report analyzes the Sports Technology market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sports Technology market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Sports Technology business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Sports Technology market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Sports Technology market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global Sports Technology market are IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP SE, Oracle, NEC Corp., LG, Sharp Corporation, and Samsung
Emergen Research has segmented the global sports technology market on the basis of sports, technology, and region:
- Sports Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Baseball
- Soccer
- Basketball
- Cricket
- Tennis
- American Football/Rugby
- Others
- Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Esports
- Device
- Smart Stadium
- Sports Analytics
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Report:
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the Sports Technology market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment
- Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives
- Growth prospects of the Sports Technology market for the forecast period of 2020-2027
- Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments
- SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights
- Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Sports Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
