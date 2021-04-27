Red Phosphor Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

The global red phosphor market is expected to reach a market size of 686.77 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the market can be attributed to enhancements in lighting and new product launches, and rising demand for fertilizers and flame retardants globally. In November 2020, Nichia Corporation announced that it will start licensing TriGain technology from GE Current and use this technology for LED chip in order to improve LED efficacy by improving color rendering in LEDs

The report analyzes the Red Phosphor market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Red Phosphor market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Red Phosphor business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Red Phosphor market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Red Phosphor market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Red Phosphor market are BASF SE, Celestin Petroleum Co. Ltd., Changzhou Junlin Chemical Co., Ltd., Clariant AG, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO Co., Guangzhou Chemicals Co., Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Jinding Group Co., LTD., Smart-elements GmbH, Prasol Chemicals Private Limited., Ltd., Rasa Industries Ltd., Smart-elements GmbH, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., UPL Ltd., and Wylton (China) Chemical Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global red phosphor market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) General Purity High Purity

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Electronics Chemical Agricultural Metallurgical Others (Pyrotechnics and Explosives)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Red Phosphor market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Red Phosphor market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

