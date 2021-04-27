Sustainable Air Filters Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028

The sustainable air filters market is expected to reach a market size of 28.25 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected revenue growth can be attributed to technological advancements in air filters, increasing industrialization and urbanization, and increasingly stringent norms and regulations regarding carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as air quality levels and worker safety at workplace and in industries, which is driving demand for sustainable air filters. In 2018, Germany-based filtration solution company, Mann+Hummel, acquired Hardy Filtration, which is a Canada-based air filtration company to expand its global footprint and manufacturing capabilities.

The report analyzes the Sustainable Air Filters market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sustainable Air Filters market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Sustainable Air Filters business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Sustainable Air Filters market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Sustainable Air Filters market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Sustainable Air Filters market are Donaldson Company, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc., Absolent Group, Camfil Group, Cummins Inc., Fruedenberg SE, Nippon Muki Co. LTD., MANN+HUMMEL, Koch Filter, NORDIC AIR FILTRATION, and Purafil Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sustainable air filters market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) HEPA/ULPA Filters Pleated Filters Baghouse Filters Carbon Air Filters Fiberglass Filters Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Industrial Commercial Residential Pharmaceutical



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



