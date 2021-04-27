Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and hypertension, driven by a growing geriatric population and associated health conditions, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are among some of the major factors propelling growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. In February 2019, PhysIQ Inc. and Omron Healthcare announced entering into partnership that enables PhysIQ to add HeartGuide, which is a wearable blood pressure monitor developed by Omron Healthcare, into its pinpointIQ platform.

The report analyzes the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices business sphere and its key segments. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028) Sphygmomanometer Digital Blood Pressure Monitor Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor Instruments & Accessories Transducers

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028) Air pressure-based Digital Aneroid Sensor-Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028) Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Homecare Settings Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Offers a comprehensive overview of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market along with product portfolio and supply chain assessment

Complete analysis of the competitive landscape including expansion strategies, product portfolio, production capacity, and strategic initiatives

Growth prospects of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market for the forecast period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of market drivers, constraints, suppliers and distributors, limitations, opportunities, marketing and production, and other key segments

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

