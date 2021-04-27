The Corona virus has left a dent in the global economy and has affected each person in multifarious ways- both positive and negative. To assess how Indians are faring after the Coronavirus made forays in their lives, we, at Market Xcel, recently conducted a study.

Followed a combination of research methodologies and samples that comprised: Online Panel: Robust panel comprising 3 Lakh panelists along with a web based questionnaire shared with general public for their opinion. Business Community: Conducted semi structured telephonic qualitative interviews. Sample Size: 3500 Regions Covered: East, West, North, South Number of Cities covered: 60

INSIGHTS OF THE STUDY

Helplessness and Anxiety The changes and the chaos that the current situation is bringing in the lives of the people is difficult to comprehend. The situation is amplifying symptoms of helplessness and anxiety among people, as their minds are constantly dealing with fear and frustration with respect to an uncertain future. Loss of jobs cash crunch, pay cuts, health risks are haunting everyone and the pandemic has put all in a common league to fight between life and livelihood.

The situation has changed the experience of being a customer, an employee, a citizen or a human. Self isolation, maintaining social distance and helping others have become universal behavioral traits across the country at this hour of crisis. Clean Environment Clean environment is a silver lining in these dark days. Though no amount of improvement in our climate can make up for the loss of lives, suffering and pain that people are going through, still, 70% respondents feel the positive change with respect to the outer environment.

Social distancing measures are reflecting in TV viewership. With the national channels pulling out old classics like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Circus, etc. from their archives, people are spending more time watching these family soaps together. Family quality time- a concept that was fading in the race of life has now gained prominence. Self isolation has also carved “my space” in our lives. Exploring forgotten habits/ passion in these lockdown hours is gaining momentum. The unhurried life is giving people their own space to get involved in activities like recreational cooking, rediscovering self talents, playing indoor games, etc.

CONSCIOUSNESS TOWARDS HEALTH

The crisis has triggered behavioral and attitudinal changes with respect to hygiene habits, healthcare measures, lifestyle, work culture, etc. People are taking their fitness regime yoga more seriously than ever. People are more mindful while dealing with the environment, more balanced with respect to values and have become less materialistic. The phase has brought new and different learnings for the world, countries, organizations, and for each individual.

MASLOW THEORY OF NEEDS

The classic theory still holds true! Human beings survive on basics and it is crucial for them to love and be loved by others. The absence of this love results in loneliness, anxiety and depression. Extremes are equal implying there has to be a right balance of things, getting too much of the coveted things also gives little or no joy. There are always two sides to a story – Bad comes with some good.

RESEARCH DESIGN

The survey was administered with 3500 audience along with in-depth intervention with 30 senior management executives representing different business verticals to get a holistic view on account of COVID-19 implications. Market Xcel adopted computer assisted web interviewing (CAWI) module to conduct the interviews. The web link was shared with the target respondents and they were requested to take part in the survey through self administered questionnaire. Post the survey, responses were uploaded in the server and data was analyzed. The survey covered 60 cities spread across all the 4 zones of the country to get a geographic representation of the country as a whole. In the Qualitative phase, executives across verticals were contacted telephonically to discuss the impact of lockdown on account of COVID-19 outbreak.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The current situation is adversely impacting peoples’ state of mind. People seem to be in state of utter confusion and helplessness as their minds are constantly dealing with fear and frustration. Feeling Helpless Feeling Confused Directionless Scared Lonely Anxious

has left the people feeling disconnected. Inability to socialize, uncertain future, financial crisis are causing anxiety and psychological inadequacy as people are unable to lead an accustomed life, termed as normal life. What are the changes you have experienced in and around yourself? People have been observant and appreciative of Nature on the Path to recovery with clear sky, Negligible Noise being predominant citations. Changes in the environment precedes and finds higher mentions than the changes experienced within the self. The urge to have more materialistic things for now has taken a back seat…only time will tell how permanent the said change is!

In this concerned atmosphere, Conventional way of entertainment is gaining prominence followed by online pursuits. People are re-visiting their old days times with old serials shows as the entertainment industry is also struggling to create new content at this hour of crisis. Interestingly- life is unhurried and people are getting involved in activities like cooking, household chores, indoor games – quality family time.

ACTIVITIES PER SEE

When it comes to virtual, people are resorting more to conversations in the form of video calls. There is a sense of rediscovering the family, in fact, rediscovering the self as well. Virtual platforms serving the emotional needs of being connected Connecting with kids and the spouse Rediscovering one’s talents Spending time with on OTT media

The attribution is almost equal conveying, the internal environment, the external environment and the cultural changes all have transitioned. While there are few positive changes around including self realization that materialistic wealth is not true wealth. However, no amount of improvement in our climate and family bonding can make up for the loss, suffering and pain that the people are going through. But still there is hope that the times shall not remain the same. The unexpected situation has put people in a common arena to fight between life and livelihood. People are certain that saving lives will come at a hefty cost of economic recession and the time has come to get public healthcare more strengthened so that it can cope with such outbreaks in near future.

TRANSITIONING

Negative impact on the economy, cash crunch and job losses emerged as the key long-term transitions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Further, now people are regularly washing their hands and taking care of personal hygiene. Many believe that it has became a part of their habits and will last for a very long time.

Self-Isolation has resulted in family bonding. People are having quality time with their kids and are re-exploring their partners, their changed habits. Further, the lockdown period has given time to revive the forgotten interests and hobbies. Rediscovering family, unconventional way of sporting, entertaining.

BLESSINGS IN DISGUISE MOMENT

What have you discovered as your blessing in disguise moment Being able to spend quality time with family members and the positive impact on environment emerged as the key positive consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic.

