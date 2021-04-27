Automated Weather Observing System(AWOS) Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 5% through 2029

Global automated weather observing system (AWOS) market is forecast to touch US $ 590 Mn by the end of 2029. Over a trillion dollars are likely to be invested to ameliorate airport infrastructure by 2030 worldwide. An estimated value of about US$ 5 billion is foreseen to be spent specifically on AWOS, leaving substantial scope of opportunities waiting to be capitalized by existing as well as new AWOS solution providers.

Furthermore, rising passenger safety concerns, demand for increasing the runway capacity & airport efficiency coupled with re-alignment of strategies by key players are likely to push the market trend on an upward growth trajectory. On this premise, the global AWOS market is expected to register a CAGR of ~5% over the assessment period.

Key Takeaways of Global AWOS Market

Global AWOS market is expected to create an absolute value opportunity of around US$ 220 Mn by 2029 end, adding 1.6X times more value as compared to 2019

AWOS-3 has accounted for over half of the market share in 2019 owing to wide adoption across commercial and cargo service airports

Despite accounting for a very low market share in 2019, portable AWOS will be preferred by airport authorities and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of ~6% till 2029

Commercial service airports will remain the brightest opportunity pockets as they would account for ~55% of the market share till 2029

North America gained the lion’s share in AWOS Market in 2018, owing to high number of airports coupled with positive government stance towards airport improvement programs

With anticipated two fold increase in demand, East Asia is the next growth epicenter for AWOS market owing to growing aviation industry and numerous airport pipeline projects

“Dedicated strategies towards customized services at stabilized prices by key players will increase AWOS installations in the near future. This is further supported by investments in airport infrastructure development and increasing concerns towards passenger safety.” Says the Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Experience and System Flexibility to Win Tenders for AWOS Vendors

In order to pick an AWOS vendor, airport authorities have analyzed industry experience coupled with flexibility of the system providers. Certifications, level of service and maintenance frequencies are identified to be the secondary key factors considered while selecting an AWOS vendor. Vaisala Inc., Optical Scientific, Inc., All Weather, Inc., Mesotech International and Coastal Environmental Systems are the prime stakeholders within the AWOS market. Establishing long term contracts with airport authorities through price stabilization and AWOS customization have been pillars for success for these vendors.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the AWOS market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the AWOS market on the basis of configuration (AWOS-A, AWOS-AV, AWOS-1, AWOS-2, AWOS-3, AWOS-3P, AWOS-3P/T and AWOS-4), system type (standalone AWOS and portable AWOS), procurement model (tender / bidding process and direct procurement), deployment location (military & defense airport, commercial service airports, cargo service airport and heliports) across seven major regions.

