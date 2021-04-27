Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market will hit a valuation of US$ 65 Billion by 2029

The MOOC market is gaining significant traction on the back of flexible learning and availability of micro & nano courses as employee engagement & development programs. Fact.MR, in its newly published report, reveals that the MOOC market will hit a valuation of ~US$ 65 Bn by 2029.

MOOC has been witnessing immense adoption in various enterprises due to a strong consumer interest in convenient and portable learning options. Rapidly growing educational costs & the increased requirement for higher education to secure a job creates demand for an economical education system. This in turn is giving impetus to the growth of the MOOC market over the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3077

Key Takeaways of the MOOC Market

In 2018, Business & Management courses generated more than 17% revenue in the market, owing to the high cost of degrees from the world’s leading business schools. However, the cost is still lesser than the regular academic classes.

Over 950 universities have seamlessly integrated with MOOC providers, out of which close to 250 universities offer more than 10 different courses. The number of universities that offer more than 100 courses has been less than 25 till 2019

In the last 3 years, with the addition of more than 2,200 courses per year, the overall MOOC offerings have increased from around 1,050 in 2014 to more than 11,000 courses in 2018.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3077

MOOC providers who have a strong foothold in the market are generating 30% more revenue, while emerging providers show above 40% growth in revenue generation in 2018.

Overall, the MOOC market is likely to create an absolute value opportunity of more than US$ 62 Billion during the forecast period, adding 20X times more value in 2029 as compared to 2019

Paradigm Shift Towards Low Internet Bandwidth and Regional Language Courses

MOOC adoption is facing a major challenge due to low internet bandwidth. To address this significant challenge, market players are focusing on designing resources which can be accessed on low internet bandwidth. Towards, this, MOOC providers are offering low bandwidth solutions such as low definition MOOC videos, video transcripts and audio-only versions supported by slides. To gain a competitive edge, MOOC providers are offering courses in regional languages.

For instance, Miríada X, a regional MOOC provider offers more than 490 courses in Spanish & Portuguese, created by the leading universities in Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries.

Some MOOC providers are focusing on creativity & arts education instead of mainstream education. For Instance, Kadenze, a MOOC platform that specializes in creative and arts education, partners with some of the best art institutions and universities around the world to optimize its arts education offering.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3077

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]



Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates