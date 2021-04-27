Biobanks Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global biobanks market is expected to reach USD 80.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for stem cell preservation of newborns is instrumental in fuelling the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to e suffering from thalassemia in India. Constant researches are being carried out all over the world to study the usage of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cell for the treatment of fatal diseases.

The latest report extensively assesses this particular business sphere and, simultaneously, elaborates on production and consumption aspects of the market. In the later sections of the report, numerous factors, including market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges, have been discussed at length. The authors have meticulously performed the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help the reader clearly interpret the competitive hierarchy of the global Biobanks market as well as distinguish the top market contenders from the others.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd., Hamilton Company, VWR Corporation, Brooks Automation Inc., Promega Corporation, and Chart Industries Inc., among others.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Biobanks market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Biobanks market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Biobanks market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Overview of the Biobanks report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Biobanks market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global biobanks market on the basis of type, storage type, product, specimen type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Disease-Oriented Biobanks

Population-Based Biobanks

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Manual Storage

Automated Storage

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Equipment

Consumables

Software

Services

Specimen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Human Organs

Human Tissues

Stem Cells

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

Therapeutics

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Biobanks market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

