Otc Pet Medication Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Application, Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Otc Pet Medication Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in adoption of animals is the key factor that drives the OTC pet medication market growth. Change in lifestyle and increase in spending power has positively influenced the global market.

Consumer inclination toward pet companion and increase in pet lovers are the factors that increase growth of the global OTC pet medication market. Furthermore, to boost health of pets and increase in issues such as itchiness and pain also support growth of OTC pet medications. However, side effects of the these medications create a threat to the global OTC pet medications market. Moreover, lack of knowledge about OTC medications also hamper the global market.

Rise in competition and new production affect demand for the global market. In addition, approvals from certified organizations positively impacts demand for OTC pet medications. Further, increase in the e-commerce industry has increased sales of these products.

The key market players profiled in the report include Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Ceva Sante Animale, Novartis Animal Health, Elanco, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis, Virbac SA, Vetoquinol SA,

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 has adversely affected the OTC pet medication market.

The lockdown and social distancing have gravely affected production function of companies.

Trade restriction has impacted import and export of raw materials.

Lack of import and export has disrupted the supply.

Retail outlets are closed, which has decreased sales.

Boost in the e-commerce industry has a positive impact on sales of products.

Companies are taking initiatives to increase sales and supply network.

Disruption in supply has greatly affected companies, leading to financial crisis.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Subsegments Application Fleas & Ticks

Pain Relief & Arthritis

Dewormer

Others End-Users Dogs

Cats

Others Sales Channel Departmental Stores

Supermarkets

Online Retail

Others

