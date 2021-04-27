Semiconductor Memory Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2026

Semiconductor memory is a semiconductor device which is often used to store data and other information in all computer applications. These days, they are widely used in mobiles, camera, laptop and others. RAM, ROM, DRUM, SRAM, EEPROM and others are some of the common type of the semiconductor memory devices. They are widely used in application such as consumer electronics, medical, telecommunication, industrial and others. Increasing demand for IoT technologies in different industries is fuelling the market growth.
Global semiconductor memory market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing data centers and rising demand for mega facilities for storage are the major factor for the growth of this market.
With the wide ranging Semiconductor Memory market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semiconductor memory market are NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, SK HYNIX INC., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., SAMSUNG, Renesas Electronics Corporation., ATP Electronics,Inc., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Western Digital Corporation, Crocus Technology, Everspin Technologies Inc., Alliance Memory, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR., Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, ELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MEMORY TECHNOLOGYINC, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, NVE Corporation, and others.
Segmentation : Global Semiconductor Memory market
By Type
RAM
Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)
MRAM
Synchronous Dynamic Random Access Memory (SDRAM)
Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)
ROM
Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM)
Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EPROM)
Flash Memory
Programmable Read-Only Memory (PROM)
By Application
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial, Medical
Telecommunication
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2017, Macronix International Co., Ltd. announced the launch of their NAND flash memory product AEC-Q100 Grade 2/3. This new product has 36nm semiconductor manufacturing technology and is available in 1Gb to 8Gb densities. To meet the different functional and specification need, they have 4-bit ECC and ECC-free solutions. The main aim of the launch is to meet the automotive industry demand for high reliable memory product.
- In October 2016, Fujitsu Semiconductor announced the launch of their largest density mass- produced ReRAM product 4 Mbit ReRAM MB85AS4MT which is designed along with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. It has the ability to work in different power supply voltage of 1.65V to 3.6V. They are very suitable for medical and wearable a device which requires high density. The main aim of the launch is to meet the need of customer and provide them better solutions.
Country Level Analysis
The Semiconductor Memory market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Semiconductor Memory market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Semiconductor Memory market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor Memory market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Semiconductor Memory market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Semiconductor Memory market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
