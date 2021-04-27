Semiconductor Memory Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2026

Semiconductor memory is a semiconductor device which is often used to store data and other information in all computer applications. These days, they are widely used in mobiles, camera, laptop and others. RAM, ROM, DRUM, SRAM, EEPROM and others are some of the common type of the semiconductor memory devices. They are widely used in application such as consumer electronics, medical, telecommunication, industrial and others. Increasing demand for IoT technologies in different industries is fuelling the market growth.

Global semiconductor memory market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing data centers and rising demand for mega facilities for storage are the major factor for the growth of this market.

With the wide ranging Semiconductor Memory market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semiconductor memory market are NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, SK HYNIX INC., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., SAMSUNG, Renesas Electronics Corporation., ATP Electronics,Inc., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Western Digital Corporation, Crocus Technology, Everspin Technologies Inc., Alliance Memory, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR., Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, ELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MEMORY TECHNOLOGYINC, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, NVE Corporation, and others.

Segmentation : Global Semiconductor Memory market

By Type

RAM

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)

MRAM

Synchronous Dynamic Random Access Memory (SDRAM)

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)

ROM

Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM)

Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EPROM)

Flash Memory

Programmable Read-Only Memory (PROM)

By Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial, Medical

Telecommunication

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Macronix International Co., Ltd. announced the launch of their NAND flash memory product AEC-Q100 Grade 2/3. This new product has 36nm semiconductor manufacturing technology and is available in 1Gb to 8Gb densities. To meet the different functional and specification need, they have 4-bit ECC and ECC-free solutions. The main aim of the launch is to meet the automotive industry demand for high reliable memory product.

In October 2016, Fujitsu Semiconductor announced the launch of their largest density mass- produced ReRAM product 4 Mbit ReRAM MB85AS4MT which is designed along with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. It has the ability to work in different power supply voltage of 1.65V to 3.6V. They are very suitable for medical and wearable a device which requires high density. The main aim of the launch is to meet the need of customer and provide them better solutions.

Country Level Analysis

The Semiconductor Memory market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Semiconductor Memory market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Semiconductor Memory market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor Memory market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Semiconductor Memory market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Semiconductor Memory market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

