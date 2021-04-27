Whipsmart | 2021 Global Marine Engines Market Dynamics & Trends

The global marine engines market is projected to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Key players in this market include Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), Caterpillar (US), MAN SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan) Volvo Group (Sweden), Rolls-Royce (UK), Wärtsilä (Finland), Cummins (US), GE Transportation (US), and DEUTZ AG (Germany).

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan are considered as the main manufacturing hubs for marine engines. Also, the rise in seaborne trade has subsequently led to an increase in demand for ships that are used to transport manufactured goods to various regions worldwide is driving the market.

The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest market share and the fastest growing market with increase in the international seaborne trade which has increased the commercial vessel count, thereby increasing the usage of marine engines in the commercial vessel. Furthermore, globalization has resulted in the exchange of consumer goods between countries globally. The 5,001 – 10,000 hp segment is expected to hold the largest market share by 2024. The 5,001–10,000 hp marine engines have the most widely used engines, by application and market share, by value. These engines, usually medium-speed engines, are used in applications such as containerships, cruise ships, tug vessels and other offshore support vessels, standby and rescue vessels, chemical carriers, cargo vessels, defense vessels such as COA.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as growth in international marine freight transport, growth in maritime tourism, and penetration of smart engines for situational awareness and safety.

