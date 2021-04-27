Smart Farming Market Size, Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

Emergen Research has recently added a new informative report titled ‘Global Smart Farming Market Forecasts to 2027’ to its ever-expanding repository. The report covers all the essential features of the Smart Farming market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. The report strives to offer a better understanding of the industry to the reader and provide beneficial insights to the established companies. The report presents a bird’s eye view of the Smart Farming industry with a special focus on technological developments, expansion strategies of the prominent players, and current and emerging growth trends of the Smart Farming market. It offers accurate estimations of the Smart Farming market growth trend for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

An increasing population is making farmers face tremendous pressure to increase crop production either by making more land available to grow crops or by implementing newer techniques, such as smart farming and vertical farming. Modern farming methods face numerous obstacles, such as climate change, high labor costs. These drawbacks can be overcome by using technologies such as indoor LED farming, which creates a nature-like condition to help farmers meet the increasing demand for food. In addition, it is projected that consumer’s growing preference for healthy and fresh foods would drive demand growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Smart Farming market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position. The report also covers their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

Additional Insights: