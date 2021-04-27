Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research has recently added a new informative report titled ‘Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Forecasts to 2027’ to its ever-expanding repository. The report covers all the essential features of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. The report strives to offer a better understanding of the industry to the reader and provide beneficial insights to the established companies. The report presents a bird’s eye view of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing industry with a special focus on technological developments, expansion strategies of the prominent players, and current and emerging growth trends of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market. It offers accurate estimations of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market growth trend for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The NGS technology, along with cfDNA research, has paved the way for the identification of chromosomal aberrations with growing efficiency and lowering expense. The high-risk testing industry is crowded, and continued rivalry is likely to result in substantial declines in the retail sales price of such tests. The prevalence of such studies can be improved with reduced costs in the market for reproductive genetics. The creation of new technology for NIPT is gradually increasing due to the rising awareness of the advantages of non-invasive methods.

Key participants include Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., BGI, and Natera Inc., among others.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position. The report also covers their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

