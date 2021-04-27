Newborn Screening Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Emergen Research has recently added a new informative report titled ‘Global Newborn Screening Market Forecasts to 2027’ to its ever-expanding repository. The report covers all the essential features of the Newborn Screening market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. The report strives to offer a better understanding of the industry to the reader and provide beneficial insights to the established companies. The report presents a bird’s eye view of the Newborn Screening industry with a special focus on technological developments, expansion strategies of the prominent players, and current and emerging growth trends of the Newborn Screening market. It offers accurate estimations of the Newborn Screening market growth trend for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The advent of modern and innovative screening technologies, and subsequent drug approvals, is expected to have a positive effect on the Newborn screening industry. Also, the growing prevalence of congenital cardiac diseases and genetic disorders among New-borns is expected to propel the Newborn screening market. While the lack of parental awareness about neonatal screening, limited availability of qualified practitioners, and lack of accuracy in some of the tests are the key factors that can hinder the development of the Newborn screening market.

Competitive Hierarchy:

The latest research report studies the major Newborn Screening market players, their regional presence, industry share, and production facilities.

The report offers significant data pertaining to these market competitors’ company profiles, product types, and application outlook.

Moreover, the pricing models and gross margins of these Newborn Screening industry majors have also been mentioned in the report.

Key participants include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., AB Sciex LLC, Covidien Plc, Masimo Corp., GE Healthcare, and Waters Corp., among others.

Objectives of the Study:

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Newborn Screening market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position. The report also covers their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

Additional Insights: