Global Sesame Oil Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

Sesame oil is derived from a plant species called Sesamum indicum, which is an herbaceous annual belonging to the Pedaliaceae family that reaches about 6 ft (1.8 m) in height. In modern times, sesame has been embraced by Western herbalists for a variety of therapeutic purposes. The oil is also used in cooking and as an ingredient in margarine and salad dressings as well as in certain cosmetics and skin softening products. Native to Asia and Africa, sesame is primarily cultivated in India, China, etc.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Kadoya
Flavor Full
Dipasa
Eng Hup Seng
Sastha Oil
TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT
Chee Seng
Henan Dingzhi
Hubei Fuda
Hunan Cheer COME
Anhui Yanzhuang
Wilmar
Shandong Ruifu
Anhui Huaan
Jiangsu Jingyou
TOTOLE
BGG
Shandong Shagou
Major applications as follows:
Food and Health Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic and Skin Care Industry
Others
Major Type as follows:
White Sesame Oil
Black Sesame Oil
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents:
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Sesame Oil Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Sesame Oil Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Sesame Oil Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Sesame Oil Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Kadoya
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Kadoya
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kadoya
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Flavor Full
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Flavor Full
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Flavor Full
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Dipasa
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Dipasa
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dipasa
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Eng Hup Seng
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Eng Hup Seng
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Eng Hup Seng
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Sastha Oil
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sastha Oil
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sastha Oil
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of TAKEMOTO OIL & FAT
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Chee Seng
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Chee Seng
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chee Seng
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Henan Dingzhi
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Henan Dingzhi
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Henan Dingzhi
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Hubei Fuda
3.9.1 Company Information
….continued
