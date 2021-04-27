Global Meter Data Management System Market Report End-Users, Major Consumer, Manufacturers, Key Player Analysis

Whipsmartmi.com adds Global Meter Data Management System Market report to its research database. Key market players include Itron (US), Siemens (Germany), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Honeywell (US) and Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Kamstrup (Denmark), DIEHL (Germany), and Alcara (US).

This growth can be attributed to factors such as growing government policies and legislative mandates for smart meters, need for grid reliability, and need for accurate utility bill generation. The software segment is expected to account for the largest market share. With the increasing smart meter installation, hundreds and millions of data is generated every 15 minutes and meter data management software is used to process, format, and correlate the data to support accurate billing. The residential segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period with smart meter implementations being mandated across global regions in the residential sector. Furthermore, residential consumers will have access to their energy consumption data through meter data management system that will in turn help them in improving their energy consumption.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Utilities in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are deploying smart grid infrastructure and are looking to upgrade their grid network to prevent losses. Also, increasing need to generate accurate bills for consumers based on various tariff rates is driving the market.

