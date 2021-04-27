Microfluidics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research has recently added a new informative report titled ‘Global Microfluidics Market Forecasts to 2027’ to its ever-expanding repository. The report covers all the essential features of the Microfluidics market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. The report strives to offer a better understanding of the industry to the reader and provide beneficial insights to the established companies. The report presents a bird’s eye view of the Microfluidics industry with a special focus on technological developments, expansion strategies of the prominent players, and current and emerging growth trends of the Microfluidics market. It offers accurate estimations of the Microfluidics market growth trend for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The demand for microfluidic-based pumps is projected to see substantial growth in the forecast timeframe as microfluidic systems are increasingly used in laboratory settings to conduct a wide variety of applications, such as evaluating characteristics such as pH, chemical bonding coefficients, viscosity, and other applications for cell manipulation. The fast and reliable response, non-requirement of advanced equipment, low cost, and portability would all be critical factors in the growth of the diagnostic section Point-of-care (POC).

Key participants include Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc, among others.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Microfluidics market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position. The report also covers their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

