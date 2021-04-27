Current Scenario of Smart Luggage Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Application, Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Smart Luggage Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Smart luggage are the bags with different tech features like Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and built-in battery. It has a sleek design and durable material that make this suitcase appealing and stylish. Smart luggage is light in weight. Smart luggage should have a removable battery according to the rules and regulations from airlines. Increase in the penetration of the internet and changes in needs and demand is innovating new things and user-friendly. Smart luggage is increasing the comfort level with an upgraded version of traditional luggage.

The factors that drive the growth of the global smart luggage market are high tech features, penetration of internet, comfort level, increase in income, awareness about the products, urbanization, and inclination toward a luxurious lifestyle. However, the price of smart luggage hinders the growth of the global market as it is a premium-priced product. Contrarily, a decrease in the price of smart luggage and the adoption of new technology can be an opportunity for the growth of the market.

The aviation authorities have restricted the usage of lithium batteries in smart bags. So, the companies are changing and building removable batteries for smart luggage. With new technology, manufacturers are producing a new product that gives a high degree of comfort and comes under aviation administration guideline

The key market players profiled in the report include Samsonite International S.A., Away, Trunkster, Raden, Bluesmart Black Edition International, Horizn, Delsey, Planet Traveler, Ready Traveler, and TraxPack.

Regional Analysis – North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The demand for smart luggage is drastically affected by the COVID-19 crises.

• Due to lockdown, people are now staying in their homes and all the tourist places are closed. This affects the sale of smart luggage.

• Travel is also restricted due to COVID-19 which impacts the financial position in the travel market.

• Due to lockdown, the retail stores are closed which has hit the business sales by 60%.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Technology Sensors

SIM Cards

USD Charging

Connectivity Connectivity GPS

Wi-Fi

RFID

Bluetooth Application Remote Locking

Digital Scaling

Real-time Tracking

Proximity Sensors

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global smart luggage industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global smart luggage market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global smart luggage market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed global smart luggage market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

