Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The concept of computer virtualization has the ability to reduce the cost of a data center by around 25%. This strategy is now increasingly being adopted by the majority of data centers, which is expected to further drive market growth. However, data compliance problem owing to the lack of standardized guideline is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The report is further updated with the latest market scenario pertaining to the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected every segment of life by inducing financial difficulties and disrupting supply chains, thereby dynamically affecting the business sphere. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market and the key segments of the industry. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market.

To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/200

Key Highlights From The Report

Over the forecast timeframe, the data retention segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.8%, since it offers continuous data storage for business data acceptance.

Due to the advantages, such as greater compliance with safety regulations, improved redundancy, minimizing total cost of ownership, quick recovery, improved availability, the hybrid sector is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

As businesses focus on cloud storage & recovery technologies for data access to minimize unusual delays in accessing business data challenges, the large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.

It is expected that the BFSI segment will hold the largest market share throughout the forecast timeframe since the banking sector has received a massive boost by effective online banking through cloud technologies.

Key participants include Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market on the basis of software, deployment model, organization, end-use, and region:

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Reduction Data Replication Data Retention

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hybrid Private Public

Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Retail Manufacturing BFSI IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Education Government Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/200

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the estimated value of the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market by the end of the forecast period? What are the fundamental factors propelling the growth of the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market? Which are the leading regionsin the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market with the highest market shares? Which regional segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast duration? What are their strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in this market?

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in adoption of machine virtualization by data centers

4.2.2.2. The increasing IoT-based system adoption in several industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Compliance issues for various applications

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market By Software Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Software Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Data Reduction

5.1.2. Data Replication

5.1.3. Data Retention

Chapter 6. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market By Deployment Model Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Deployment Model Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Hybrid

6.1.2. Private

6.1.3. Public

Chapter 7. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market By Organization Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Organization Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Large Enterprises

7.1.2. Small and Medium Enterprises

READ MORE…!

To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-data-back-up-recovery-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you wish to request a customization of the report. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited for your needs.